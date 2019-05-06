Firefighters battling blaze at abandoned house in Central

75°
WBRZ
CENTRAL - Crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned house near the Comite River.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday evening behind East Shamrock Avenue. Photos show smoke billowing from the woods behind homes in the neighborhood.

It's unclear at this time what started the fire, or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to officials for more information.

