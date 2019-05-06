75°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters battling blaze at abandoned house in Central
CENTRAL - Crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned house near the Comite River.
The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday evening behind East Shamrock Avenue. Photos show smoke billowing from the woods behind homes in the neighborhood.
It's unclear at this time what started the fire, or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to officials for more information.
HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters are battling an abandoned house fire behind E. Shamrock Avenue near Central. The fire is behind the houses on the street in the woods, lots of smoke seen throughout the neighborhood. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/q2QUfJ10ha— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) May 7, 2019
