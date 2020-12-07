Firefighters battle mobile home blaze in Walker

WALKER - On Monday (Dec. 7) morning, a fire broke out at a residence along Cane Market Road in Walker.

Representatives with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #4 confirm arriving at a mobile home within the 33800 block of Cane Market Road shortly before 4 a.m. and swiftly extinguishing the blaze.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

At this time, WBRZ is waiting to learn if anyone was injured during the blaze.

This article will be updated as officials continue to provide information related to the incident.