Firefighters battle large house fire on Hwy. 1019

3 hours 25 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters battled a large house fire in Denham Springs.

Livingston Fire District 4 responded to 33132 Hwy. 1019, near Amite Church Rd., around 7:30 p.m. to find flames shooting out of the top of the home.

Authorities have not reported any injuries at this time.

