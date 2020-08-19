80°
Firefighters battle large blaze at Dallas-area factory
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A large fire burned early Wednesday at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire that broke out in the predawn hours in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.
The Grand Prairie Fire Department said firefighters were battling the blaze at the Poly-America complex and asked people to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting, according to the company’s website.
