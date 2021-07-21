Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters battle flames of fast-moving Dixie Fire from roof of moving train
BUTTE COUNTY, California - This week wildfires continue to tear through communities in the U.S.'s western regions, resulting in evacuations and hazardous air quality.
The Dixie Fire became the largest blaze in California Tuesday, burning more than 23 square miles of land.
The ongoing #DixieFire continues to burn in Plumas County. This video is from around 5:20 pm today, July 18th. Video courtesy of https://t.co/hOGbr85yvx and @PGE4Me #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lsftLNN8O5— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 19, 2021
ABC News reported that at one point during the blaze, firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train in California were seen on the roof of a moving train, dousing railroad tracks to protect them and the surrounding area from the Dixie Fire.
Union Pacific has a fleet of about 50 water tank cars, which are known as its Fire Car Fleet.
The cars can contain up to 23,000 gallons of water hoses that can spray up to 75 feet.
Union Pacific operates fire trains on railroad lines in California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.
