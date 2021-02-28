Firefighters battle blazing house fire on Terrace Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Crews put out a blazing house fire that covered the area in a thick dark smoke Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, responded to the 1700 block of Terrace Avenue near S. 18th Street around 2:15 p.m. in regards to a house fire.

When Firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke engulfing the residence and flames near the back of the house.

No injuries were reported.

"The flames were beginning to ignite a neighboring home but firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it caused extreme damage to the neighboring home," said BRFD.

According to BRFD, even though the house is owned by someone they currently do not reside at the property.

Officials ruled the cause of the fire an arson.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.