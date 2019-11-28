Firefighters battle blaze in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - An electrical issue in a north Baton Rouge home caused a fire that took first responders about an hour to extinguish.

The blaze broke out at 2331 Erie Street around 6:53 p.m. and Baton Rouge firefighters arrived to find flames within the front corner of the house, near the breaker box.

No one was at home when the blaze broke out and the house received moderate fire and smoke damage, which will cost an estimated $35,000 to repair and/or replace.