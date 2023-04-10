57°
Firefighters able to save multiple pets in 'major emergency' apartment fire
WALKER - Firefighters were able to save multiple pets caught in an apartment fire that officials called a "major emergency."
According to the Walker Fire Department, firefighters responded to an apartment complex in the area of 4 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The fire was through the roof of the building but firefighters were able to do a quick search for victims and were able to save multiple pets.
Also responding to the fire were Alpine Firefighters Association, Grand Rapids Fire Department, and Plainfield Fire Department.
The WFD did not say what caused the fire.
