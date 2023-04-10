57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters able to save multiple pets in 'major emergency' apartment fire

58 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, April 10 2023 Apr 10, 2023 April 10, 2023 6:26 AM April 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - Firefighters were able to save multiple pets caught in an apartment fire that officials called a "major emergency."

According to the Walker Fire Department, firefighters responded to an apartment complex in the area of 4 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The fire was through the roof of the building but firefighters were able to do a quick search for victims and were able to save multiple pets. 

Also responding to the fire were Alpine Firefighters Association, Grand Rapids Fire Department, and Plainfield Fire Department. 

Trending News

The WFD did not say what caused the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days