Firefighter treated by EMS after destructive fire in Pointe Coupee

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Firefighters were forced to leave a home after a fire caused its roof to come down, destroying the building.

The fire happened on Island Road in Pointe Coupee Parish around 6:30 p.m. Monday. According to the Morganza Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene and found heavy fire coming from the home.

Crews made their way inside to try and fight the blaze, but the roof began to come down, forcing efforts to halt.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes, and all of the home's occupants were safe outside. One firefighter was reportedly treated by EMS, but the fire department did not specify for what.

The cause of the fire was not specified.