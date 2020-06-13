84°
Firefighter transported to hospital after crews "battle" with motel fire
BATON ROUGE - The Fountain Motel on Airline Highway caught fire Saturday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to 9201 Airline Hwy. in reference to a building in flames.
When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming out of the building.
According to a report, fire crews "battled" to put out the fire to prevent the blaze from spreading to other rooms.
The motel received heavy water and smoke damage. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital, where he/she is being treated for their non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire was electrical.
Entergy, EMS, and the Baton Rouge Police Department were also on scene.
