Firefighter injured while responding to incident at Spanish Arms Apartments
BATON ROUGE - A firefighter was injured while responding to a blaze that broke out in an automobile early Thursday morning.
A representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the incident occurred at the Spanish Arms Apartments complex, which is within the 4300 block of Denham Street.
Officials say it wasn't the flames that injured the firefighter. Apparently, a car fire was reported at the apartments and as one of the firefighters attempted to quell the blaze he fell and got hurt. At this time the extent of his injuries "don't sound severe," officials say.
This article will be updated as more information related to the incident is released by authorities.
