Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

Sunday, February 23 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Another vacant house was set on Sunday and a firefighter was injured while working to extinguish it.

Around 2:50 p.m., firefighters responded to 2554 Cable Street near 110 Interstate in reference to a house fire. 

Upon arrival, first responders found the house engulfed in flames and fire was going through the roof. As one firefighter helped to put out the blaze, a piece of glass penetrated the skin on one of his legs, injuring him.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is arson.  

Anyone with information related to the blaze is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419

