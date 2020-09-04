90°
Firefighter injured, 7 displaced due to intentionally set fire on North 35th Street

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, shortly before 5 a.m., Baton Rouge Firefighters returned to a home that had been set on fire by an arsonist on Wednesday morning.

The home, which is within the 1100 block of North 35th Street, was on fire again Friday morning and this time as firefighters returned to the blaze they found the duplex "engulfed in flames" that were quickly spreading to other homes.  

Officials say the fire, which was once again set by an arsonist, spread to neighboring homes and to two vehicles, leaving a total of seven individuals displaced. Those seven are being assisted by the Red Cross.

In their official report, Baton Rouge Fire officials also say a firefighter suffered a minor injury while responding to the blaze when they stepped into a hole between the houses and injured their knee.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.   

