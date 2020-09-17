Fired teacher faces felony assault charges after pulling gun in tirade during flooding

BATON ROUGE - A fired East Baton Rouge school teacher is facing felony charges after a video showed her threatening people driving through her flooded neighborhood while she waved a gun.

Records show Bridgette Digerolamo is set to appear in court Oct. 30 to face three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Digerolamo was fired from her job as a P.E. teacher in July after a video of her striking a family's vehicle with a bat and grabbing a gun from inside her home circulated on social media. Neighbors claimed the former teacher was enraged in part because she had recently finished repairing her house that flooded last year.

One of the people confronted by Digerolamo told WBRZ back in July that there was no excuse for her actions.

"You don't play with guns and threaten people," said Demetra Turner-Louis, whose family was inside the vehicle. "If we had a gun it could have been a different outcome. To witness my child screaming and seeing this, and I'm outside the car, I don't know her state of mind. She could have shot me."

Digerolamo is currently out of jail on a $2,500 bond.