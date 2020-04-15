Fired entertainment industry workers lash out against Billboard, Hollywood Reporter

As a result of the pandemic, thousands of skilled workers have found themselves, quite abruptly, fired or furloughed.

While some take the change in circumstance in stride, others are, understandably angered by the situation.

According to Variety, a group of former IT workers at Billboard and the Hollywood Reporter fell into the latter category.

Every member of the IT staff at the two firms were laid off, according to a scathing post seemingly published by the fired IT workers on Billboard’s website.

The post was published on Tuesday night by a user with a byline titled “devops,” and was quickly deleted.

It included a photo of the character Flounder played by Stephen Furst in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” and included a quote from the movie.

“In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Valence Media has decided to lay off their entire web IT staff. Effective today. The online Billboard Charts are essentially perfect, so IT staff are no longer needed. Fat drunk and stupid is no way to go through life… #SavingABuckAtYourExpense,” the post read.

When lay off your IT staff there are consequences. pic.twitter.com/s4mfqNMV0P — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) April 15, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, employees at Valence Media (the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Dick Clark Productions and Media Rights Capital) were laid off.

Several senior writers and editors lost their jobs and shared the sad news on social media later in the day.

At least eight people were dismissed from Dick Clark Productions and around three staffers from MRC.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter’s editorial director Matthew Belloni stepped down following a disagreement with Valence Media and MRC executives.

Apparently, they wanted Belloni to lighten the Hollywood Reporter's coverage on certain movies and celebrities with business ties to Valence Media.