Latest Weather Blog
Three dead after fired employee goes on shooting spree at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI — Reports say an ex-employee was the gunman in a shooting that killed at least three people at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee.
Officials told WISN that person had been fired Wednesday and returned to the site with a gun.
At least eight people were shot in the attack, officials said. The gunman is believed to be dead. It is unclear whether the three reported dead included the shooter.
"There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department," Molson Coors Beverage Company said in a statement. "Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able."
The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sherwood Forest residents want cameras installed in their area for added security
-
A brief explanation of Lent & list of Ash Wednesday Services
-
Long-sought cameras one step closer to becoming a reality in Sherwood Forest
-
Retired judge calls on Judge Jessie Leblanc to resign over racial slurs
-
Historic New Roads Mardi Gras celebration draws in thousands