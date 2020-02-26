Three dead after fired employee goes on shooting spree at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee

Photo: WISN

MILWAUKEE, WI — Reports say an ex-employee was the gunman in a shooting that killed at least three people at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee.

Officials told WISN that person had been fired Wednesday and returned to the site with a gun.

At least eight people were shot in the attack, officials said. The gunman is believed to be dead. It is unclear whether the three reported dead included the shooter.

"There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department," Molson Coors Beverage Company said in a statement. "Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able."

The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.