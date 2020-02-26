48°
Fired employee killed 5 in shooting spree at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI — Reports say an ex-employee fatally shot five people before killing himself at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee.
Officials told WISN the gunman had been fired Wednesday and returned to the site with a gun.
At least eight people were shot in the attack, officials said. Six people, inlcuding the shooter, were said to be dead as of Wednesday evening.
Remaining employees were evacuated from the brewery campus on city buses.
The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.
