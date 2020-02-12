Fireball erupts, fire crews battle overnight inferno at Exxon in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A large fireball erupted within the Exxon refinery in north Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene shortly after midnight. Exxon posted on Twitter its fire crew had the blaze contained to the area where it occurred.

There were no injuries.

Specific information about what happened has not been released.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is monitoring from outside and said there was no off-site impact.

WATCH: Overnight interview with Baton Rouge Fire Dept.

Watch eyewitness videos

An eyewitness recorded shocking video of the fireball from I-110. Click HERE to see the video.

Another eyewitness recorded video from near the plant's fence line. Click HERE to see the video.

Video shared with WBRZ recorded near the epicenter of the event showed the fire raging; At some points of the video, power lines or transformers appear to burst as the fire burned through equipment. Watch the video from close to the center of the fire HERE.

Ongoing coverage Wednesday morning

WBRZ will have ongoing coverage when the regularly-scheduled news begins at 5 a.m. on WBRZ and WBRZ Plus. Watch WBRZ newscasts live HERE.

Statements from Exxon

UPDATE: We are responding to a fire at the Refinery. The fire was contained to the area where it occurred. There are no reported injuries. We are actively monitoring the facility fence line and surrounding areas of the NBR community. At this point, all readings are non-detect. — ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA) February 12, 2020