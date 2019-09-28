90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire spreads from outdoor cooking area to inside home Saturday morning

Saturday, September 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz
BATON ROUGE – A morning fire was caused when a person cooking outside left the area and the unattended cooking area burst into flames.

The 8 a.m. fire Saturday was at a home on West Coronado Street, off Monterrey and Tams, in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters were called and quickly fought the fire back. Though, the fire burned the porch and spread to the inside, where the kitchen was also damaged.

Many other areas of the house were damaged by heat and smoke, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a news release.

No one was hurt.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

