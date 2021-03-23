62°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire shuts down Hooper Road Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - A burning building along Hooper Road shut down the highway to traffic Thursday.
The Central Fire Department said it was assisting District Six Fire with the situation around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The fire prompted officials to shut down the road in both directions near Foster Road.
No other details surrounding the fire were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
F. King Alexander resigning from Oregon State amid LSU Title IX fallout
-
Cruise ship docks in downtown Baton Rouge, the first in over a...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Community mourns local activist, musician Jerris Cade
-
Weather Watch: Heavy rainfall overtakes Point Coupee Parish, heads for Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community
-
Baton Rouge CC using gardening gloves as tools for successful season
-
Zachary basketball wins first state title since 1944