Fire severely damages three Donaldsonville homes along Lessard Street

DONALDSONVILLE — Firefighters across several departments battled a triple house fire in Donaldsonville.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday night along Lessard Street and involved three homes, the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department in Ascension Parish said on Facebook. Two additional homes were damaged. The fire department said no one was hurt.

Images shared by the department show one home burned to the ground, with two neighboring homes suffering collapsed roofs and other severe damage.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

The Donaldsonville Fire Department was the primary agency for the fire, receiving support from the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department and Galvez Lake Volunteer Fire Department.