Fire safety reminders

As South Louisiana settles into Fall and warmer temperatures give way to cold weather, many depend on space heaters for warmth.

But with more heating devices in use, more house fires occur.

Officials suggest homeowners keep a few simple fire safety suggestions in mind:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment. Never use your oven to heat your home. Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed. Test smoke alarms at least once a month and change batteries as needed.

Following these simple reminders can make a life-changing difference.

Additional fire safety reminders can be found here.