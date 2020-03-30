71°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire rips through Florida Street car wash Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters rushed to extinguish a Monday morning blaze that ripped through a car wash within the 3300 block of Florida Street.
The fire broke out at the car wash next to the Circle K Gas Station.
It is unknown whether the blaze resulted in any injuries.
This article will be updated with additional information as firefighters continue to respond to the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Small businesses will be able to apply for grants instead of loans
-
Gov. Edwards says to expect increased virus cases, is looking to gather...
-
Overnight fire destroys house, spreads to church
-
Congressman Garry Graves speaks about 2.2T relief bill
-
Gonzales woman looks to replenish blood donation drought