Fire rips through Florida Street car wash Monday morning

Baton Rouge firefighters rushed to extinguish a Monday morning blaze that ripped through a car wash within the 3300 block of Florida Street.

The fire broke out at the car wash next to the Circle K Gas Station.

It is unknown whether the blaze resulted in any injuries.

This article will be updated with additional information as firefighters continue to respond to the incident.