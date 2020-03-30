Fire rips through Florida Street car wash Monday morning

71°
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters rushed to extinguish a Monday morning blaze that ripped through a car wash within the 3300 block of Florida Street. 

The fire broke out at the car wash next to the Circle K Gas Station. 

It is unknown whether the blaze resulted in any injuries.

This article will be updated with additional information as firefighters continue to respond to the incident. 

