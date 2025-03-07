70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire results in total loss, 11 displaced after flames blaze through duplex roof on Holt Avenue

2 hours 16 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 5:19 PM March 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A fire at a duplex on Holt Avenue resulted in a total loss after the flames collapsed the roof, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said they received the call around 2:19 and they were able to contain the fire to the two units affected. Four adults and seven children were displaced by the fire.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days