Fire reported at Popeyes on Highland Road; Second time in two months

49 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 September 24, 2019 7:31 PM September 24, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at Popeyes restaurant located on Highland Road. It's the second time in two months a fire has been reported at that location.

Photos from the scene taken around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday show a heavy presence of first responders at the Popeyes located in front of Home Depot on Highland, next to Starbucks.

Witnesses say smoke could be seen coming out of the entrance late Tuesday evening.

We've reached out to officials for more information.

In late July, crews were called to the same location after a kitchen fire was reported. Officials told WBRZ the "fire" was actually smoldering wires in the kitchen—no one was injured.

