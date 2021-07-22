85°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire reported at New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyonce, Jay-Z
NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by entertainment moguls Beyoncé and Jay-Z caught fire Wednesday night, according to NOLA. com.
New Orleans firefighters were called to the Garden District residence, which sits in the 1500 block of Harmony Street, around 6:15 p.m
It took about twenty-two firefighters to get the fire under control. The flames were thoroughly extinguished by about 8:30 p.m.
The incident did not result in any injuries and the cause of the blaze is currently unknown.
Trending News
Officials say it was a residential smoke alarm that initially alerted the fire department to the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston to close Parish offices due to COVID-related staffing shortage
-
More apartments and retail coming to Highland Road after a Metro Council...
-
Louisiana reports more than 5k new COVID cases Wednesday
-
'Tip of the iceberg': Sheriff hoping for more arrests in million-dollar unemployment...
-
Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes