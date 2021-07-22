85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire reported at New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyonce, Jay-Z

3 hours 35 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, July 22 2021 Jul 22, 2021 July 22, 2021 6:24 AM July 22, 2021 in News
Source: NOLA.com
By: Paula Jones

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by entertainment moguls Beyoncé and Jay-Z caught fire Wednesday night, according to NOLA. com.

New Orleans firefighters were called to the Garden District residence, which sits in the 1500 block of Harmony Street, around 6:15 p.m

It took about twenty-two firefighters to get the fire under control. The flames were thoroughly extinguished by about 8:30 p.m.

The incident did not result in any injuries and the cause of the blaze is currently unknown. 

Trending News

Officials say it was a residential smoke alarm that initially alerted the fire department to the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days