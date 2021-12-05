58°
Fire quickly put out at Geismar plant
GEISMAR - A chemical plant in Geismar reported a fire around 3 p.m. was quickly put out with no outside response, according to emergency responders in Ascension Parish.
The sheriff's office said a fiberglass pipe at Westlake Chemical caught fire inside the plant, and no chemicals burned.
Smoke from the fire crossed Highway 30 in front of the plant, which deputies said caused some traffic delays.
No injuries were reported and the fire was called clear in less than 30 minutes, according to the sheriff's office.
