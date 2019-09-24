Latest Weather Blog
Fire prompts evacuation at Popeyes on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A Popeyes restaurant on Highland Road was evacuated as it filled with smoke late Tuesday evening. It's the second time in two months a fire has been reported at that location.
Photos taken from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders at the Popeyes located in front of Home Depot on Highland, next to Starbucks.
The St. George Fire Department says units arrived at 6:52 p.m. and found the restaurant filling with smoke. Firefighters found the fire coming from an exterior wall, which was quickly knocked down. The fire was contained by 7:16 p.m.
No one was injured, but staff and customers were evacuated from the building.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.
In late July, crews were called to the same location after a kitchen fire was reported. Officials told WBRZ the "fire" was actually smoldering wires in the kitchen—no one was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry
-
Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster
-
BREC officials say fixing LSU lakes a top priority
-
Offenders with addictions targeted for rehab program in jail
-
Statewide meetings held to choose locations for Louisiana Civil Rights Trail
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar