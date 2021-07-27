Latest Weather Blog
Fire officials working to determine cause of late night blaze near Gus Young Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A home in a residential area off Gus Young Avenue sustained heavy smoke and fire damage when it became the scene of a late night house fire Monday.
It was just after 10 p.m. when first responders were made aware of the blaze.
Firefighters then rushed to the 4000 block of Billops Street, where they found a home on fire with heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.
Fortunately, no one was inside of the burning structure.
Firefighters made their way into the home by means of a side door and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze. Most of the fire damage occurred in the home's kitchen and in a rear storage room. The rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage.
Trending News
The blaze did not cause any injuries, but resulted in a $50,000 loss.
Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As renovations continue, Lincoln Theater doors expected to reopen early next year
-
WBRZ goes inside BRG ICU as they face fourth surge and staff...
-
Grieving mother opens restaurant in murdered teen's honor
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River
-
Three different families sue EBR school system, claiming district turned blind eye...