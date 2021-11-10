51°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire Officials: Tuesday night North 25th Street blaze under investigation
BATON ROUGE - A small fire that broke out in a north Baton Rouge residential area remains under investigation Wednesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, first responders were called to the 800 block of N. 25th Street shortly after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Upon arriving, firefighters discovered a small blaze burning outside the back of the home. Fortunately, they were able to extinguish the flames before any major damage was done.
No one was injured during the incident, but the fire caused $1,000 in damages.
Trending News
Officials say the cause of fire is undetermined and under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR traffic light synchronization still ongoing; project expected to be complete in...
-
Deadly shootout involving teens marks latest violence at troubled Tigerland apartment
-
Local business owner discusses challenges in fighting vaccine mandate
-
DOTD warns drivers as the work to widen I-10 begins
-
Teen dies after shooting at Tigerland apartment complex