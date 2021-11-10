Fire Officials: Tuesday night North 25th Street blaze under investigation

BATON ROUGE - A small fire that broke out in a north Baton Rouge residential area remains under investigation Wednesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, first responders were called to the 800 block of N. 25th Street shortly after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Upon arriving, firefighters discovered a small blaze burning outside the back of the home. Fortunately, they were able to extinguish the flames before any major damage was done.

No one was injured during the incident, but the fire caused $1,000 in damages.

Officials say the cause of fire is undetermined and under investigation.