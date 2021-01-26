Fire officials search for arsonist behind Monday evening's Wenonah Street blaze

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 25) evening, a fire broke out at a home in a residential area off Plank Road in north Baton Rouge.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 3200 block of Wenonah Street shortly before 5 p.m. and found "a rear room in the vacant structure on fire," according to their official report. Officials add that the fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread any further.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the home sustained $10,000 in damages.

In addition to this, fire officials report that the blaze was intentionally set and they're now searching for the arsonist who is responsible.

As this is the case, anyone with information related to the fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.