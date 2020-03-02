Fire officials rule house fire on Kentucky Street arson

BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are investigating a fire that was ruled arson at a vacant home near Highland Road.

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. Monday morning at 1973 Kentucky Street. Once fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the house completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached the next-door home where three people were inside, but everyone escaped safely.

Fire officials say the vacant house received $30,000 dollars worth of damage making the building a total loss. The next door neighbors that were affected by the blaze were assisted by Red Cross.