Fire officials respond to apartment fire, 6 families displaced

BATON ROUGE - A fire at the Teakwood Village Apartments on Gardere Lane left six families displaced Monday evening.

First responders from both St. George and Baton Rouge fire departments were called to the scene around 6 p.m. where flames were shooting through the roof of the building. Fire crews battled the blaze for about an hour before they were able to get it under control shortly after 7 p.m.

The fire ravaged the attic and roof of the six-unit complex. The four upstairs units suffered heavy fire and water damage while the two ground floor units had severe water damage. Utilities were severed to the building.

There were no injuries, although six families were displaced including nine adults and five children. The Red Cross assisted those victims.

The investigation is ongoing.