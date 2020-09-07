Latest Weather Blog
Fire Officials: Man and pet dog killed in tragic Calcasieu Parish house fire
CALCASIEU PARISH - Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) are investigating a Calcasieu Parish house fire that killed a man and his pet dog on Sunday (September 6) morning.
Deputies say the fire broke out in Starks within the 600 block of Highway 109 shortly before 7 a.m., and Calcasieu Parish Ward 6 Fire Department rushed on scene to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters located the bodies of the man and his dog, and the SFM says the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Investigators have noted that due to the unreliable nature of electricity in the area, the man had been using a candle for light.
At this time , the name of the deceased man has not been released by authorities.
Officials say more information related to this tragic incident will be released as it becomes available.
