83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire Officials: Man and pet dog killed in tragic Calcasieu Parish house fire

51 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, September 07 2020 Sep 7, 2020 September 07, 2020 9:35 AM September 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
A man and his pet dog were killed in a tragic house fire in Starks, Louisiana on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office

CALCASIEU PARISH - Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) are investigating a Calcasieu Parish house fire that killed a man and his pet dog on Sunday (September 6) morning.

Deputies say the fire broke out in Starks within the 600 block of Highway 109 shortly before 7 a.m., and Calcasieu Parish Ward 6 Fire Department rushed on scene to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters located the bodies of the man and his dog, and the SFM says the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Investigators have noted that due to the unreliable nature of electricity in the area, the man had been using a candle for light.

At this time , the name of the deceased man has not been released by authorities. 

Officials say more information related to this tragic incident will be released as it becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days