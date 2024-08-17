95°
Fire officials investigating structure fire off Plank Road in Zachary

Saturday, August 17 2024
By: Evie Richard

ZACHARY - Fire officials are investigating a structure fire on Plank Road that occurred Friday morning.

According to the Chaneyville Fire Department, the fire took place at the 23000 block of Plank Road at 8 a.m. Pictures showed a house with heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. No cause has been determined.

