Fire officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Officials are looking into multiple separate fires that happened overnight across the Baton Rouge area.
The first fire happened Saturday night around 10:30 on the 300 block of Shelby Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a house. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured.
The second fire happened just before midnight on the 2500 block of Berrybrook Drive. Crews arrived to the scene to see heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of an apartment building. Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could spread to other units. No one was injured.
The third fire occurred just after 2am on the 8400 block of Madrid Avenue. Crews arrived to see fire coming through the roof of a vacant building. They were able to get the fire under control before it could spread. No one was injured.
The cause of all three fires are under investigation. The fires don't appear to be connected.
