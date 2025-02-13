54°
Fire officials investigating house fire on Sherman Street and Cable Street
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating a house fire on Cable Street and Sherman Street, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire resulted in significant damage to the inside of the house, and images from the scene show damage such as the front door being burned. The fire was under control by 3:45 p.m.
According to the fire department, two people were displaced. No injuries resulted from the fire.
