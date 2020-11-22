77°
Fire officials investigating an arson on North Foster Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews battled a building fire on the 4200 block of North Foster Drive that has now been ruled an arson.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire around a door on the side of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread into the building.
The fire remains under investigation.
