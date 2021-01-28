Fire officials investigate cause of massive Plank Road blaze

BATON ROUGE- First responders are battling a massive blaze in north Baton Rouge early Thursday (Jan. 28) morning.

The fire broke out at a business called 'K&E Auto Sales and Car Wash' within the 4000 block of Plank Road, near Weller Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m.

According to a report from first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, when officials arrived on scene they found building engulfed in flames. The report says, "the roof had already begun to collapse on their arrival. The fire was contained and kept from spreading."

Authorities go on to say heavy equipment had to be brought in to help extinguish hot spots.

The massive fire reportedly resulted in a $50,000 loss, but has not caused any injuries.

The local fire department is working alongside Baton Rouge Police, representatives with EMS, ATF, Public Works, and the State Fire Marshal to respond to the situation and determine what may have caused the blaze.

As of 8 a.m., officials are still on the scene and due to the activity, drivers may want to avoid this intersection if at all possible.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.