Fire officials investigate arson fire on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were at a gas station when they noticed a house fire that turned out to be the work of an arsonist.

The incident occurred Monday on Choctaw Drive, first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were at the gas station on the corner of Choctaw Drive and Greenwell Springs Road when they noticed smoke coming from houses a couple of blocks away.

Firefighters followed the smoke to the 6500 block of Greenwell Springs Road where they found two homes on fire, with flames consuming their back porches.

They went to one of the homes and, along with a bystander, began knocking on the door to alert anyone inside. One person came out of the house and was checked out by EMS.

The other home was vacant home, and the firefighters were able to contain the blaze on its back porch.

Once the blaze at the other home was also extinguished, it was left with fire damage to its back porch and a back room. The Red Cross was called out to help the displaced occupant.

From the evidence at the scene, fire investigators determined the fire to be arson.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419