Fire officials deliver safety warnings ahead of 4th of July celebrations

With Independence Day a little more than a week away, officials are handing out tips to keep residents safe ahead of the expected fireworks displays.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 200 people on average go to the emergency room for firework-related injuries around this time of year. Local fire officials have a few tips to avoid being a part of that number.

More than 500 retail fireworks permits have been issued for this season, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

To avoid penalties, residents in East Baton Rouge are reminded that fireworks are illegal in the parish. Residents can watch professional shows, like WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration. The annual fireworks display will stream live on WBRZ.com, WBRZ+, and the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

Those wishing to set off fireworks in other parishes are advised to keep them at least 200 feet away from cars, houses, and people. Adults are also advised to keep an eye on children.

After the festivities are over, people are advised to wait 20 minutes before throwing away fireworks to avoid causing fires.