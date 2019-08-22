Fire officials: Air fryer explodes after stove top mistakenly gets turned on

EAST BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a kitchen fire Thursday after an air fryer went up in flames.

The Central Fire Department says the blaze was under control by the time they arrived to the duplex located on N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Apparently, the air fryer was being used while sitting on top of the stove. After the stove top was turned on by mistake, the fryer went up in flames. The fire department says the resident was able to contain the fire with an extinguisher after smoke alarms went off.

Luckily, no one was injured.