91°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire off Staring Lane caused by 'electrical issues', two displaced
BATON ROUGE — Fire units from multiple departments got control of a fire in a neighborhood off Staring Lane on Friday morning.
St. George and Baton Rouge firefighters both responded to the scene on Highland Creek Parkway around 11 a.m.. Baton Rouge Police also responded. Officials said the house is heavily damaged, with the building suffering $140,000 in total loss.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was caused by electrical issues and the homeowner used several power strips in the room. Two people were displaced.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana black bear hunting lottery will open July 28
-
Fire off Staring Lane caused by 'electrical issues', two displaced
-
Cleaning employee arrested after allegedly stealing credit card from school board member's...
-
Gonzales, Livingston law enforcement arrest suspected meth dealer in Ascension Parish
-
Rebecca Harris appointed as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and...