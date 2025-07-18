Fire off Staring Lane caused by 'electrical issues', two displaced

BATON ROUGE — Fire units from multiple departments got control of a fire in a neighborhood off Staring Lane on Friday morning.

St. George and Baton Rouge firefighters both responded to the scene on Highland Creek Parkway around 11 a.m.. Baton Rouge Police also responded. Officials said the house is heavily damaged, with the building suffering $140,000 in total loss.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was caused by electrical issues and the homeowner used several power strips in the room. Two people were displaced.