Fire off I-12 in Livingston Parish contained

5 hours 52 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, March 31 2024 Mar 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 5:35 PM March 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOLDEN - Two crews of firefighters worked for hours Sunday of I-12 in Livingston Parish to get a grass fire under control. 

Around 4:30 p.m., the Albany Police Department said Livingston Parish District 1 and District 2 firefighters are working in the fields along I-12 near the Holden exit to put out the flames. Officers asked drivers to use caution as some lanes were closed and traffic slowed due to visibility. 

By 7 p.m. the fire was contained and fire trucks had cleared the interstate. It is unclear what sparked the fire. 

