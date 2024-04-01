70°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire off I-12 in Livingston Parish contained
HOLDEN - Two crews of firefighters worked for hours Sunday of I-12 in Livingston Parish to get a grass fire under control.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Albany Police Department said Livingston Parish District 1 and District 2 firefighters are working in the fields along I-12 near the Holden exit to put out the flames. Officers asked drivers to use caution as some lanes were closed and traffic slowed due to visibility.
Trending News
By 7 p.m. the fire was contained and fire trucks had cleared the interstate. It is unclear what sparked the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person hurt in shooting near Gus Young Park
-
Denham Springs High School robotics team heads to world championship in Houston
-
WATCH: Smoke fills roadway as crews battle fire off I-12 in Livingston...
-
App developed by Baton Rouge native aims to connect beauticians and clients...
-
One dead, one critically injured after house fire in St. Amant