Fire nearly destroys $1.6 million house off of Highland Road

Photo: Google Maps; The house before the fire

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a fire at a $1.6 million house.

The blaze broke out this weekend.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Woodgate Blvd. at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the two story home when they arrived. When fire crews entered the residence, a large fire was found inside - both in the attic and in a back part of the house.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire is undetermined and is currently under investigation.

Investigators said the fire destroyed half the home, with damages costing about $700,000.