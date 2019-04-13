82°
Fire leaves 37 homeless after burning through Baton Rouge apartment building
BATON ROUGE - Huge flames burned through an apartment building Friday evening.
The blaze was first reported around 4:20 p.m. in a neighborhood near S. Choctaw Drive. The fire appeared to be at the Olive Square Apartments on La Annie Drive.
Video from the scene showed several units were seemingly destroyed by the flames.
The Baton Rouge fire department says 18 units were damaged. Investigators are estimating a total loss of $600,000.
As many as 37 people were displaced because of the fire.
No one was injured.
