Fire leaves 37 homeless after burning through Baton Rouge apartment building

20 hours 18 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 April 12, 2019 5:06 PM April 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Huge flames burned through an apartment building Friday evening.

The blaze was first reported around 4:20 p.m. in a neighborhood near S. Choctaw Drive. The fire appeared to be at the Olive Square Apartments on La Annie Drive.

Video from the scene showed several units were seemingly destroyed by the flames.

The Baton Rouge fire department says 18 units were damaged. Investigators are estimating a total loss of $600,000.

As many as 37 people were displaced because of the fire.

No one was injured.

