Fire kills petting zoo animals in Alabama

Photo:The Gadsden Times

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A spokesperson for an Alabama city says about 75 animals died after a fire at a petting zoo.

Birds, reptiles and guinea pigs were among the animals killed in the Sunday morning fire at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden.

News outlets report that Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed said a passerby reported the fire at 5:45 a.m.

Responding firefighters arrived to find the petting zoo and barn fully engulfed in flames.

The city said the cause of the fire is unknown. No people were reported injured.

A full investigation will be conducted by the Gadsden Fire Department and the fire marshal.

“All of the pasture animals and animals in the outdoor enclosures survived, but the animals inside the main building did not,” Gadsden spokesman Michael Rodgers said via email to AL.com.